People seeking jobs are being invited to meet with volunteers at a town charity.

Toolbar, based in Bourne, helps people to prepare or update their CVs, find job vacancies, and offers access to computers and the internet along with people on hand to give friendly, non-judgmental guidance.

The charity provides the chance to talk with volunteers and gain the confidence to 'sell' their abilities to a new employer.

Toolbar volunteers

People needing support are invited to attend a drop-in session at Toolbar on Monday, December 4 from 10am to midday at The Len Pick Suite, Bourne Town Football Club, Abbey Road.

For more information visit www.toolbar-bourne.org.

