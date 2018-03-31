Jobs could be on way for South Kesteven

Upto 250 jobs may be on their way to South Kesteven.

InvestSK, says the potential jobs stem from inquiries the development agency has received from businesses seeking to grow in the district or move into it.

Business growth manager Jon Hinde said: “We can’t name names, but we’re working with over a dozen businesses that are already here or wanting to come here.”

The enquiries range from somebody wanting a 2,500 square foot office to one seeking a 15,000 sq ft industrial unit.

Jon said: “The potential job creation with the dozen or so inquiries is 250 new jobs- that’s from existing growing businesses and newcomers.

“The jobs we are talking about are within digital, right through to manufacturing and offices.”

InvestSK, which was launched last year as the development arm of South Kesteven District Council, reports confidence is up across the district.

Jon continued: “Grantham is seeing investment on the high street, Bourne has a new Marks and Spencer and Wetherspoons.

“Stamford has an incredibly strong retail sector.Stamford is a hotbed in the high-wage, high-value sector. Stamford has a lot more than retail when it comes to the business community.”

The Eventus managed workspace at Market Deeping is “full to capacity” and the King Street Industrial Estate in Langtoft is also “full to capacity”, according to Jon.

He said: “All of our industrial and business parks are full and the retail sector is improving.”

Jon, who has a 25-year career in economic development, works with property agencies across South Kesteven.

He said firms can approach InvestSK and he can help them find potential sites to move into or expand their businesses.

“My role is to broker the gateway the support that business needs. I work with the agents to identify the land and property the businesses can move into.”

His role also includes identifying financial support, such as funding from banks and local enterprise partnerships, that are available to businesses.

Jon added: “It’s not about pointing them to a website or giving leaflets but also going out to see that we are able to give support and facilitate them.”

InvestSK’s website has also just been upgraded to included a section called Hive, where businesses can register and promote themselves. Visit https://investsk.co.uk to find out more.