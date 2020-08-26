Jack Wills shop in Stamford closing on September 27 with the loss of seven jobs
Published: 10:00, 26 August 2020
Clothing shop Jack Wills will close in Stamford High Street at the end of September with the loss of seven jobs.
The store manager, Ella Perkins, is among those facing redundancy.
The 21-year-old who lives in Oakham said: "We're a bit like a family here and we are upset by what is happening.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
