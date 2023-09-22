A new defibrillator has been unveiled in memory of a man who loved the town he called home.

The device, which can be used in the event of someone having a cardiac arrest, has been located outside McDonald’s in Ryhall Road, Stamford.

Behind its installation was Hilary Crewe, whose husband John died in December last year.

From left, Richard Tracey from Stamford Town Hall, McDonald's Stamford franchisee owner Glyn Pashley, Hilary Crewe, Mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, Hilary and John's daughter Cassie Crewe, friend Helen Wright, son Toby, defibrillator installer Robert Smith from Smith Electrical Contractors, son Tom, friend Julia Dowding, and Stamford town clerk Patricia Stewart-Mogg. John and Hilary's other daughter, Charlie Coker, was unable to attend due to illness

Instead of flowers at his funeral, John’s family asked that mourners make a donation, and Hilary decided the money could be used to provide a new defibrillator for the town.

“John loved Stamford and loved the life the town offered, especially the social life around Stamford Rugby Club,” said Hilary.

“Rather than flowers, we felt something that could help people in the town would be a fitting memorial to him.”

A memorial plaque is above the new defibrillator

Hilary chose the location for the defibrillator after speaking with Richard Tracey at Stamford Town Hall, who arranged its purchase.

They identified that there was not a device in the area, despite it being quite busy with people, and that McDonald’s would also be an easily identifiable location for people to get to in an emergency.

For the family, the fact it is at McDonald’s is also something that they felt John would appreciate with a smile, because it related to a a joke they had shared.

Toby, one of John and Hilary’s two sons, said he and brother Tom had gone with their dad to watch Leicester Tigers play rugby and afterwards had a few pints and visited a McDonald’s for a burger.

The defibrillator case can be opened by phoning 999 in an emergency

“The next day dad said with confidence ‘never eaten a McDonald’s in his life’, which made us laugh because he’d clearly forgotten after a couple of pints!”.

In an emergency, it is recommended that 999 is phoned and someone stays with the patient to provide CPR if necessary. The ambulance service can give out the location of the nearest defibrillator along with the code that opens the yellow defibrillator case.