John takes on Rat Race Dirty Weekend course twice

A brave gardener is to complete a double circuit of the world’s largest assault course for charity which supports elderly people.

Burghley Estate gardener John Burrows, 42, will be completing 40 miles of this year’s Rat Race Dirty Weekend course at Burghley Park on May 12.

He’s taking on the eye-watering ‘Dirty Double’, which consists of 400 obstacles, to raise £1,000 for Stamford-based charity The Evergreen Care Trust.

This will be third year, John has completed the race after previously completing the 13 mile ‘Half Mucker’ and 20-mile ‘Full Mucker’ version of the event.

John, who lives in Stamford, said: “I always want to help a local charity.

He said he feels “exited” about taking on the Dirty Double and is “ready” to take it on.

“If you said three or four years ago that I would have been doing this, I would have said no!

“I’m doing it on my own this year - it’s easier to focus, although, like everybody else, I will need help going around. I got my wife’s permission first,” he joked.

John was inspired to raise funds for Evergreen after listening to its volunteer Daphne Coates read a diary entry from a fictional woman - who felt isolated following the loss of her husband - at an awareness event at Burghley Park Golf Club last Autumn.

To train, John is running 21 miles a week He’s also completed several half marathons.

The part of the course he’s least looking forward to is the Water Wipeout section, which includes a whopping 23ft jump off a platform into water.

He joked he is most looking forward to having a drink at the beer festival at the end of the course.

The event will be a real family affair for John as his son James, 13, will be completing the 5k ‘Young Mucker’ junior version of the event.

If you would like to donate visit www.mydonate.bt.com/events/johnburrowsratrace/458846