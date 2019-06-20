Bluebird Care is holding a Cupcake Day coffee morning to raise funds to support the Alzheimer's Society and to raise awareness about dementia.

The event on Thursday (June 20) is open to all from 11am to 1pm at the Bluebird Care premises in Wharf Road.

Director Leisa MacKenzie said: "We will be serving tea, coffee and donated cakes to anyone who would like to come along and join us.

"We will be happy to talk about dementia and Alzheimer's, and generally have a chance for tea and a chat.

"This is a key area for us with supporting so many people who live with Alzheimers and dementia alike."

The Bluebird Care team recently raised more than £350 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the Pretty Muddy Race for Life.