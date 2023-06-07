People can join an online meeting to discuss men’s health on Monday (June 12).

The event by Stamford Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital staff starts at 6pm and includes a presentation by consultant urologist Janine Nethercliffe.

Topics covered will be prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, and testosterone deletion.

The men's health event will take place online. Photo: iStock

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session hosted by Professor Steve Barnett.

Those who would like to attend the virtual event can submit any men’s health questions to: nwangliaft.trustboard@nhs.net by 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 8).

Join the meeting by clicking this link at the time of the meeting.

The link works best using a browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Safari.