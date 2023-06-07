Men’s health meeting will be held online
People can join an online meeting to discuss men’s health on Monday (June 12).
The event by Stamford Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital staff starts at 6pm and includes a presentation by consultant urologist Janine Nethercliffe.
Topics covered will be prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, and testosterone deletion.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session hosted by Professor Steve Barnett.
Those who would like to attend the virtual event can submit any men’s health questions to: nwangliaft.trustboard@nhs.net by 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 8).
Join the meeting by clicking this link at the time of the meeting.
The link works best using a browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Safari.