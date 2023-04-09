A chance to improve fitness is being offered through a free course.

Stamford Striders’ 10-week ‘beginners’ course at Empingham Road Playing Fields is similar to the Couch to 5k, and starts at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 19.

More information is available at stamfordstriders.org

Clare Morley leading a previous year's course

Stamford Striders has been holding free 10-week courses to help people improve fitness and get into running since about 2010.

The club has more than 200 members and organises runs of various distances and speeds.

To register interest in this year's course email: beginners@stamfordstriders.org