Walks of witness take place on Good Friday (April 15).

Bourne's event starts at St Gilbert's Church at 10.30am with a service on the Wellhead at 11am.

Oakham's starts at the Hospital of St Anne and St John in St Anne's Close, Oakham, at 10.30am with an open air service afterwards at the Buttercross in the town centre.

Oakham's walk of witness in 2019

Stamford's Walk of Witness is from midday beginning at the top of Ironmonger Street.