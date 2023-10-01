Entries are now open for a seasonal event that encourages 1,500 Santas to run around Burghley Park, near Stamford.

Now in its 16th year, the Stamford Santa Fun Run promises something different for this year’s participants - including a new route with options for little – or tired – legs.

There is also an opportunity to be snapped by a photographer in front of Burghley House, giving runners a free memento of the day.

Crowds of Santas prepare to get running at last year's event

By signing up now people can secure their place at the event on Sunday, December 10, starting at 11am in the grounds of Burghley House.

Entry costs £15 for adults and £8 for children aged five to 12 years, which includes a Santa suit, a mince pie, and a glass of mulled wine - or squash for children.

Children aged four and under can take part for free wearing their own Santa or elf togs, since Santa suits this small cannot be supplied by the event organisers.

Caira and two-year-old Jack Richardson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Santa Fun Run is not-for-profit and all proceeds raised through entries and sponsorship are donated to charities and good causes.

This year’s beneficiaries are Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and the mental wellbeing charity Mindspace Stamford.

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley also receives a share, which it distributes to local good causes.The event is expected to sell all 1,500 available places, and people are encouraged to enter early to avoid disappointment. They can do this as individuals, with family or friends, or in teams at www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

Warming up ready for the fun run

Entrance to the ‘race village’ on the day will be through Burghley Park’s Station Gate, opposite Water Street in Barnack Road.

Before the run there will be a warm up to music led by Santa’s helpers, and a thrilling grand opening by a local celebrity.

Participants will then be set off to complete their choice of the three routes.

Nick Wells, an organiser of the event, said: “The Elves’ Escape is about one mile around our original fun run course, near the cricket ground in Burghley Park.

“The Reindeer Run is about two miles and goes into the main grounds of Burghley Park, looping back via Lionbridge.

“And the Santa Special is about three miles and goes all the way up to Burghley House before heading back to the same finish line as the shorter routes.

“Those taking the Reindeer Run and Santa Special routes will see a photographer snapping pictures that will be available to download free of charge from www.stamfordsantafunrun.com.

“And, after all their exertion, participants can enjoy refreshments back at the race village, where they have the opportunity to turn their red Santa suit ‘green’ with the help of Age UK in Stamford.

“The charity is offering a recycling facility for unwanted Santa suits after the event.”

For more information visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com.

Stamford Santa Fun Run is organised by volunteers from Stamford Striders Running Club supported by volunteers from The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, and aims to put on a fun and inclusive event while raising money for local charities and causes.