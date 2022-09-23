Home   News   Article

Sports quiz at The Bertie Arms pub in Uffington

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 15:34, 23 September 2022
 Published: 15:34, 23 September 2022

Teams are invited to take part in a sports quiz at a village pub.

The Bertie Arms in Uffington is hosting the evening event from 7pm on Saturday (September 25), which promises 'something for everyone' including lots of trivia and snacks for each team.

Teams of four to six can take part at £5 per person, with funds being raised for Uffington Cricket Club.

The Bertie Arms is holding a fundraising sports quiz
There will also be a raffle, cash prizes for the winners and a prize for the best team name that is registered in advance.

The Bertie Arms, Uffington
To take part call The Bertie Arms - with a good team name - on 01780 766400

