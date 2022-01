More news, no ads

Stamford Flower Club will host its first workshop of the year.

The event takes place at Ryhall Village Hall on Saturday, January 15, from 1.40pm to 3.30pm.

The focus will be on ‘natural mechanics’ supplied by the club. You will need to bring a bunch of supermarket flowers, greenery, a container and scissors.

Stamford Flower Club will be holding a workshop which is open to all.

The cost is £5. Email: karenlelawrie@icloud.com or fluteharris@yahoo.com