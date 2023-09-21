Anyone wanting to be free of hangovers, lose a little weight and take better control of their life can join in ‘Sober October’, a motivator towards better health.

Carol Urry is no stranger to drinking – and to being sober, having given up alcohol in October 2019.

She was in a wine club and put away plenty of units at home and down the pub.

Carol Urry

But then she followed The Alcohol Experiment™, a book by Annie Grace, and has developed it into a course that she offers in Stamford through the wellbeing charity MindSpace.

People can attend a taster session in Stamford this evening (Thursday, September 21) which can be booked here.

To help people enjoy a sober October, Carol recommends taking a selfie before the month off alcohol and then at the end (she reckons you’ll be shocked at the difference), and has shared the following tips:

Photo: iStock

1 – Cravings.

Cravings are like a wave. They start small, build to a peak & then subside. They generally only last around 20 minutes. So, what can you do if one arrives?

Distraction. Keep your mind occupied, make yourself busy.

Creating mental images. Visualise the consequences of giving in to the craving, reminding yourself of the ‘morning after’ and how it will impact your day.

Mindfulness techniques. Practice deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness exercises to stay present and manage the craving without acting on it.

Awareness. Be aware of your thoughts and feelings. A craving can also mean you are tired, hungry, or thirsty.

Having a plan in place and using these strategies can help you effectively manage and overcome cravings.

2 - Recognise your triggers.

Stay away from events or places that may trigger cravings. Opt for activities that don’t involve alcohol. Be aware of the situations, emotions, or people that typically lead you to drink and limit contact if possible. Common triggers include stress, social gatherings, certain locations, and specific emotions like stress, low mood or anger.

3 - Accountability is important.

Surround yourself with people who will support your decision to take a month off. Let your friends and family know about your goal so they can help you avoid triggering situations and cheer you on.

4 - Replace drinking-related activities.

Beating boredom is important. Have a plan in place to do something else at the times you would usually drink. Channel your energy into fitness. Exercise releases endorphins, the natural mood lifters, making you feel fantastic without needing a drink. If you are not a gym bunny then go for a walk, take the dog out or some else’s! Take up a new hobby, learn how to paint, play the guitar, or cook a gourmet meal. Now's the perfect time to dive into a new passion.

5 – Plan to save.

Put the money you're saving into a savings account and plan something special to do at the end of your challenge. A spa day, a gourmet meal at a fine restaurant, a trip to the theatre, a family day out or an overnight stay. It’s a great incentive seeing those pennies grow.

6 - Raise money for charity.

Use Sober October to get sponsorship. Create a fundraising page on your social media page & share with family & friends. Enlist your friends to join the challenge. You'll be surprised at how much fun you can have supporting each another & organising activity nights out.

7 – Education is key.

You may as well learn about alcohol while taking a month off. Download, or buy some audible quit lit books such as Sober Diaries by Claire Pooley, This Naked Mind by Annie Grace, Alcohol Explained by William Porter. Listen to some podcasts and join an online community for inspiration, tips and techniques. Download app’s like I am Sober or jitai, to keep a track of your days.

8 – Hydration.

Alcohol is a diuretic and dehydrates you. Make sure you drink plenty of water to replenish your body. Staying hydrated not only boosts your energy, brings better sleep, clearer skin and less bloating, it also helps curb those cravings.

9 – Stock up on alcohol free alternatives.

If you can’t imagine not having something, check out the supermarket or online alternatives. Get creative with non-alcoholic drinks. From virgin mojitos to sparkling fruit spritzers, the options are endless.

10 – Make deeper connections.

Use this month to connect with nature, discover mindfulness or commit to spending more quality time with family and friends. Without the haze of alcohol, you might discover a whole new level of connection.

Embracing Sober October doesn't have to mean bidding farewell to fun. Instead, it's an opportunity to discover a new, clearer perspective on life, a chance to show your liver some love, and a month-long experiment of experiencing better sleep, more energy and a clearer head.

Remember, this isn't about deprivation; it's about empowerment. You're taking charge of your choices and proving that a good time is possible without relying on booze. If you think it will be hard, guess what it will be! Be curious, embrace the challenge and be amazed at how great you will feel.

Finally, don’t forget to pat yourself on the back for every day you conquer and make sure you treat yourself to something special with all that money you have saved and enjoy celebrating your achievement.

Cheers to clarity, health, and embracing life in all its vibrant, booze-free glory!