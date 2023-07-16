Join us for our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

25 years ago: July 10, 1998 – Stamford Burghley Rotary Club's outgoing president James Everitt (left) congratulates King's Mill Centre chairman Jim Body on the latest contribution to the centre's minibus fund. Looking on are volunteers and centre members.

10 years ago

July 12, 2013

Stamford Foodbank has given emergency food boxes to more than 655 families and individuals since it was set up a year ago.

The foodbank organisers say they have been overwhelmed with demand for the service and are delighted with the support they have received from the community in the town.

Foodbank sessions are held at All Saints and St John's church hall in Scotgate three times a week. In the last week alone, food parcels have been given to 47 people.

Businesses and charities have continued to be generous in donating items, Last week Tesco in High Street, organised a collection and over two days, customers donated 295kg of food.

Nicola Dunkin, who runs the foodbank, said: “We would really like to say a big thank you to Tesco and to everyone who has helped us over the past year.

“Without their continued generosity there would be no foodbank at all and we wouldn't be able to help the same number of people.”

50 years ago: July 13, 1973 – Children from Cottesmore could make “quite a splash” at next week's East of England Show. Pictured (from left): Nichola Glenn, Jeffery Larke, Mandy Murray, Roger Trigg, David Dennison and Kay Allison, who helped with the model of Empingham reservoir and a collage.

Stamford will go another summer without a music event after the organisers of a festival cancelled their plans.

A mix of bands and music workshops had been lined up for the event on the Recreation Ground tomorrow as part of the national Our Big Gig scheme.

But after organisers came up against a number of problems this week they decided to cancel the festival rather than put on a below-par event.

One of the team, Mike Exton, said: “We came up against a brick wall that we couldn't get over.

“It was either cancel it or have a complete flop on our hand and we didn't want that.

“We are very diappointed.”

Among the problems the team faced were a band pulling out at the last minute and issues getting power to the site.

The event had been organised by the Stamford Festival team as a way to round off the summer's festivities.

The aim was to make up for the loss of the Riverside Festival, which had to be called off for the second year running.

50 years ago: July 13, 1973 – Spring, it seems, was a little late this year - at least, it was at Oakham School. The four oddly dressed characters in the picture are singing a madrigal to spring in the School's end of term revue “Auntie Vera by the Sea”.

A builder said he wanted to keep an object he found as a souvenir before he was told it could be a live bomb.

Craig Hodgson was digging up the driveway of an unoccupied house in Toll Bar, Great Casterton, when he discovered the item on Monday morning.

He called friend and ex-Army officer Jamie Sutherland, of Peterborough, to see if he knew what the strange object was.

When Mr Sutherland arrived at the scene, he told him it could be a live bomb.

Mr Hodgson, who was carrying out work for Stamford contractor CEL, then called police at about 12.40pm, who told him to stay far away from it.

Police cordoned off the area and told residents to remain in their homes as a precaution. An ambulance service car was also called.

The bomb disposal team from RAF Wittering was called and the team took the item away for inspection.

It was initially through to have been a Second World War bomb but after an inspection, the team confirmed it was a Second World War practice bomb used for training and was not live.

The road was closed to traffic for about three hours while police and the bomb disposal team investigated the incident.

Police have thanked local residents and motorists for their patience and co-operation while the incident was being dealt with.

25 years ago: July 10, 1998 – Thomas Amos (6) grapples with dad Rick, while members of Stamford Global Tae Kwon-do Federation wait for their go.

25 years ago

July 10, 1998

Doctors at the Sheep Market Surgery in Stamford have unveiled plans for a new custom-built surgery which should help secure the future of the town's hospital.

The state-of-the-art surgery will feature nine consulting rooms, an eye-testing centre, on-site pharmacy and a minor operations recovery room spread over two floors built on the site of the old laundry in the grounds of the hospital in Ryhall Road.

Dr Stephen Weiss, of the Sheep Market Surgery, said: “The main reasons for the proposed move is that our patient numbers have expanded over the years and we have a severe shortage of parking facilities.

“By moving to the hospital we will have ample parking and ready access to all the hospital's facilites, together with better services and improved clinics for our patients.”

The planned move is being made in conjunction with North West Anglia Healthcare Trust – which owns the site – and Lincolnshire Health. As part of the deal, the Trust will sell the land to the surgery and demolish the laundry.

50 years ago: July 13, 1973 – Deeping Rangers tug o' war team which lost to Dow-Macs in the final at Frognall gala on Sunday. At the front is Daniels' skipper, Ron Cooper, who was “guesting” for the Rangers.

Customers at the Blue Bell, Glinton, will be drinking a unique beer this weekend to celebrate the return of the church bells.

Glinton Bells Festival Ale has been brewed by Greene King especially for the festival of the rededication of the bells of St Benedict's Church.

The bells have been silent for the past 19 years but have been restored to their former glory following a national appeal and money from the Lottery.

Blue Bell landlord Len Mills said: “I approached the managing director of the brewery last year and he was more than happy to help with the celebrations.

“The beer will only be on sale over the weekend, and we have given the honour of pulling the first pint to the vicar as it's his festival, really.”

The special brew is described as a medium strength session brew. Len has ordered seven barrels of the beer for his regulars to enjoy.

As well as the beer, the pub is holding a firework display and hog roast – also funded by Greene King.

As part of the festival, there will be a fete in the grounds of the village primary school, with helpers dressed in period costume.

50 years ago: July 13, 1973 – Princess Margaret meets Oakham children at the castle yesterday when she paid the traditional forfeit of a horseshoe.

Drivers are being sought to help ferry the elderly to and from a day care centre in Stamford.

Christ Church Day Centre, in Green Lane, opens every Wednesday from 9am-3.30pm, but needs volunteers if it is to continue with its service.

Centre supervisor Janet Ingram said: “The day centre is an entirely voluntary-run organisation for the care, friendship and support of the elderly, lonely and housebound of Stamford.

“The centre has been in existence for 28 years and obviously we need volunteers to keep running. Please help if you can.”

Mrs Ingram particularly needs at least one extra driver and several assistants to work on a rota basis each Wednesday.

Volunteers simply have to travel around the town, collecting members of the centre from their homes each morning and then return them in the afternoon when the centre closes.

Each round usually takes about 90 minutes.

The centre has its own minibus, but volunteers will not need a special licence to drive it.

The only requirements that volunteers must have is a desire to help the community they live in, and a few hours spare time every Wednesday.

25 years ago: July 10, 1998 – Baston Primary School who won the Small School Sports Day Trophy for the second time in the competition's six year history.

50 years ago

July 13, 1973

Pensioners led by a 73-year-old spinster with a walking stick have declared war on plans to shift them from the homes they love.

They are pleading for Stamford Borough Council to “have a heart” and reconsider its plan to demolish their prefabs and build a block of double storey flats on the site.

And the old folk of Essex Road, King's Road and Woodville Road, who would have to move into new council homes in Edinburgh Road while the work was being done, pledge in a protest petition to fight the scheme tooth and nail.

Stamford's Mayor and Housing Committee chairman Coun Alex Brodie admitted this week that the pensioners would be moved out of the Essex Road area for “a considerable time”.

But he claimed that the scheme was in the best interest of the old folk.

The pensioners themselves don't think so. They say in the petition that the plan is ill-conceived and ill-timed.

Their leader is 73-year-old Miss Victoria Ransome, a spinster who lives alone in her prefab at 117 Essex Road.

She said: “I thought I'd better do the petition because I reckon I must be one of the youngest people living in the prefabs.

“But the number of people who signed shows how strongly everyone around here feels about this idea.”

Seventy families fought a two-day battle with floodwater as big storms turned Stamford Meadows into a swamp at the week-end.

The families, who were on the Meadows for a Northants and Rutland Caravan Club rally, had to dodge huge lakes which formed on the grass.

And the water was so deep that delighted children were able to sail their rubber dingies on it. Others swam in a River Welland overflow.

The conditions were caused by nearly two inches of rain falling in a 21-hour spell from 7 am Friday to 4 am the following day.

A spokesman at RAF Wittering's “met” office said the amount of rain that fell in the period was only slightly less than the average for the whole of July in this area.

The caravans moved on to the site as the “lakes” were beginning to form on Friday night – and luckily they managed to keep to the drier ground.

On Saturday some of the caravanners got worried when the Welland rose two inches in one hour.

They were ready to evacuate in case the river burst its banks and set the caravans afloat.

Since coming to Bourne seven years ago, Cute Lingerie, garment makers, has expanded its production by about 700 per cent.

So great has the volume of work become that the company asked Bourne Urban Council to extend the Harrington Street factory, owned by the council and tenanted by Cute Lingerie.

These extension are now almost complete, but there are possibilities that they will not be worked to their full potential owing to a shortage of staff.

“Our shortage is mainly male staff,” said Mr R. W. Earl, factory manager and production director. “Ideally, we would like young men between the ages of 18 and 24 years. They could make good careers for themselves under our management training scheme.

“We still need female labour as well.We have no pool of school-leavers to draw from this year, since the school leaving age has been advanced to 16 years.”

100 years ago

July 13, 1923

“Pilgrim's Progress” - St. George's Church, Stamford, funds were the beneficiary object of the recital given in Brazenose grounds by the Little Bytham Dramatic Society, on Thursday, by kind permission of Miss Thomas. Excerpts from “Pilgrim's Progress” were performed in a most praiseworthy manner, and were much appreciated by a large audience. The performers were heartily thanked on the motion of the Rev. S. H. Wenham.

Tradesman's Sudden Death – The death occurred rather suddenly, on Friday, of Mr. James E. Crowson, a well-known and respected grocer, who carried on business at 22a, St. George's-street, Stamford. Whilst out with his wife and son on Thursday evening he was taken seriously ill, and had to be removed to the Infirmary. He was only 47 years of age. Mr. Crowson was employed for many years by the late Mr. T. Reynolds before taking over the business himself.

Prince Honours Local Firms – Three out of the four stands visited by the Prince of Wales during his tour of the implement yard at the Royal Show were those of the following Lincolnshire firms – Messrs. Ruston and Hornsby, Messrs. Foster, and Messrs. Martin's. His Royal Highness was very pleased with Messrs. Martin's exhibits, and later on his steward visited the stand and placed an order for a machine for use on the Home Farm. In the course of his conversation with Mr. Martin, the prince said that though he had not yet had an opportunity of visiting Stamford he hoped to be able to do so at some future date.

A Start In The New World – The Stamford Board of Guardians on Monday sanctioned the expenditure of £126 17s. 4d. in regard to the cost of the emigration to Canada (and the equipment) of four orphan boys from the Children's Home. The boys are to sail on July 19th, and are going out under the auspices of Dr. Barnardo's Homes.

High School Art Exhibition – An exhibition of art and work executed by the pupils of Stamford Girls' High School took place on Thursday, something done by each of the 257 pupils being shown. Commencing with the kindergarten, visitors were enabled to follow the progressive stages from the naturally somewhat crude outlines made by the infants to the highly artistic work of the older scholars. The exhibits included pencil drawing and shading, brush work, raffia and needlework. Interest is added by the knowledge that every drawing and design is original. The whole reflects the greatest credit upon the ability of the art mistress, Miss Bright.

Bourne

Lord Ancaster's Generosity – The Earl of Ancaster has made a reduction of 10 per cent. on the rents due Lady-day from arable land farmed by his tenantry in South Lincolnshire, in consequence of the agricultural depression.

The Market Rights – At the monthly meeting of the Urban Council on Tuesday evening, the Clerk read a letter from Mr. Mutter, agent to the Marquess of Exeter stating that his Lordship was away from home and he could not therefore meet a deputation on the question of the acquisition by the Council of the market rights. The letter added that his Lordship was not inclined to sell. The matter was left for the clerk to communicate with Mr. Mutter at a later date.

150 years ago

July 11, 1873

A quarterly meeting of the Stamford Burial Board was held on Tuesday evening: present, the Rev. D. E. Jones (chairman), the Rev. C. Nevison, the Rev. A. C Abdy, and Messrs. Paradise, Healy, Eddowes, Sneath, and Richardson. There was very little business to transact, and that was entirely routine. The clerk produced his quarterly statement of burials, which was as follows: Interments in the consecrated ground from the 1st of April to the 30th of June, 29, and in the unconsecrated portion, 10 – total 39. This is slightly over the average. In the corresponding quarter of last year ther were 31 and 7.

The large central light of the chancel window in St Michael's church, Stamford, has been filled with stained glass by the Rector to the memory of the late Mrs. Oldfield. The subject depicted is the Ascension of Christ. The work has been executed by Mr. A. Gibbs, of Bedford-square. The picture is an appropriate one; but the effect, we think, will be much more satisfactory when, perhaps at some future time, the glare from the adjoining lights shall be modified by the insertion of other coloured glass.

The Stamford Lodge of Oddfellows held a meeting at the George Hotel on Monday last: it was reported that there are 307 members, 8 having joined since December; and that the funds show an increase of £77 during the past half-year. 4 new members were proposed.

Thos. Close, slater, Collyweston, has been taken before Dr. Hopkinson and the Rev. W. H. Charlton charged with assaulting and threatening to murder his wife. He was bound over in £20, and one surety of £10, to keep the peace for three months: and in default of finding a surety to be imprisoned for three months.

Narrow Escape from Drowning – As some boys were playing in the Stamford meadows on Tuesday, one fell into the river and would have drowned but for the timely aid of F. A. Watson, son of Mr. Watson, Barn-hill. This is the third person he has rescued.

The death of Mr. George Norton, of Baston, near Bourn, in this county, was announced on our paper of the 20th ult.: a few days after his decease, it was rumoured in the neighbourhood that his death was occasioned by violence: for the purpose of allaying this report, several of the most respectable parishioners (instead of sending for a coroner) assembled at the church, and made such an investigation into the circumstances as satisfied them that there was no ground for the rumour. For a time the investigation appeared to lull the suspicious of some, though it increased those of others. To satisfy the country it became necessary to have recourse to the only legal mode of setting such matters at rest, namely a coroner;s inquest. Accordingly, a warrant was issued by the coroner to the minister and parish-officers of Baston to disinter the body of the deceased, and an inquest was held on the 14th inst. by Samuel Edwards, Gent. coroner, on view of the same. After investigating for nearly eight hours the circumstances attending the deceased's death and previous illness, the jury returned a verdict that Mr. Norton died of a disease called cholera morbus, and in a natural way, by the visitation of God.

200 years ago

July 11, 1823

The first meeting under the Act of Parliament for lighting this town with gas was held yesterday at the town-hall, when a committee was appointed for carrying the Act into execution. Messrs. Eaton and Cayley were appointed treasurers, and Mr. Torkington clerk to the company.

Early on Wednesday morning the bakehouse of Mr. Patrick, in Scotgate, Stamford, was broken open, and two five shilling parcels of copper and some loose halfpence were stolen, together with an account-book, bills or parcels, and a clasp knife. The thieves at present are undiscovered.

The Arrow cutter, of Oundle, Clifton Burton, Gent. commander, returned safely to that river-port on Sunday last, from Holland. The whimsical construction of this vessel, (she being built for passing the mill-locks, bridges, and shallows of the river Nene, as well as for navigating the German ocean,) excited much curiosity and merriment in the different ports at which she lay.

Mr. Welden, of Over Broughton, has been elected schoolmaster of Belton, in the county of Rutland. The number of applicants for the situation produced by advertisement was very large.

At Uppingham fair on Monday last, there was a good supply of beasts, which experienced a middling sale. The show of horses was considerable, and met with a good demand.

The one far-famed and numerously frequented fair at Stow Green, near Falkingham, was so thinly attended on Friday last, that it appears to be on the decline.

On Monday, Thomas Hardy, labourer, of Boston, was committed to Skirbeck house of correction, for trial at the next sessions, for slaughtering a hog sheep in th parish ofWyberton, and taking away the carcass, the property of Mr. George Utterby, of Sibsey.

On Tuesday se'nnight, an inquest was held at South Kyme, before C. Mastin, Gent. coroner, on the body of Samuel Willson, a child, who was unfortunately drowned in the Sleaford Navigation. Verdict, found drowned. And on Saturday the same coroner presided at Revesby, on the body of a youth named Robert Walden, who died suddenly. Verdict, by the visitation of God.

On the 28th ult. William Bosworth was convicted by Robt. Padley, Esq. of having wilfully trespassed on and damaged certain land in the parish of Colwick, Notts, by hauling his boat with horses on the wrong side of the river Trent, and was adjudged to pay the mitigated penalty of 20s. and the damages and costs.

Extract from the Leeds Mercury of July 14th, 1750: “Advertisement. A landau and four horses will be at the sign of the Chequer, at the back of the shambles, in Leeds, on Thursday the 19th inst., and take in passengers for London, Bristol, and Bath, which will be in London the 28th or 29th inst. By Thomas Hinchcliffe.” instead of 10 days, the same journey is now performed regularly by the Rockingham and the Union coaches in 26 hours.

Crowland fair on Saturday se'nnight was uncommonly well attended with cattle of all descriptions and many respectable dealers; and, notwithstanding the damp given to the impulse of spirit there by the late fall of market in London, much business was done, especially among horses. The only objection, though a very serious one, to both fair and market, is the state of the rivers in the town-streets, which certainly should be forthwith arched over, as has been done lately in Spalding. This would make much room, and every way conduce to both the accommodation and comfort of business.