A secondary school has been saved from closure after joining an education trust set up by a millionaire businessman.

The Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen will join a group of other academies under the umbrella of the David Ross Education Trust.

Mr Ross, a former Uppingham School pupil, was a co-founder of The Carphone Warehouse.

Last year the Sunday Times Rich List said the Grimsby-born businessman was worth £540m.

In January, chief executive officer of the West Grantham Academies Trust, Trudy Brothwell, announced it was looking to close Charles Read by September 2014.

Now it has been announced the school will instead transfer to the David Ross Education Trust, whose chief executive Wendy Marshall said: “This is fantastic news and something that we have been working hard towards for some time.

“Within our trust we have a number of smaller academies, so we understand and appreciate the pressures an academy like Charles Read faces. We will be using our experience to help this academy grow and strengthen.”

Four blackbird chicks had a lucky escape after their mother built her nest in a road trailer which was then driven 300 miles to Stamford.

The nest of five chicks was only discovered after the driver, whose name has not been released, found them tucked away in the trailer she had driven from Plymouth.

The birds, which weighed less than two ounces each, were taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk to be cared for until they are old enough to survive in the wild.

Unfortunately one was too weak to survive without the help from its mother.

But the other four are now recovering from their ordeal with the expert help of the RSPCA.

Manager Alison Charles said that without help for the centre, the four birds would not have survived.

She said: “They are really tiddly little things – there's no way they would have survived on their own.

“Without their mum to feed them and care for them these tiny blackbirds need us to step in and bring them up instead.”

People have been urged to join a neighbourhood panel and help raise awareness of the crime problems facing their area.

Stamford Neighbourhood Open Forum meets four times a year to set policing priorities for three month periods.

Meetings are held around the town and are attended by members of Stamford's policing team.

But key to the meeting are the members of the public who turn up to explain problems where they live.

Panel chairman Graham Turner, 69, got involved about seven years ago when he turned up to a meeting to complain about new licensing laws.

He then began attended meetings regularly and now chairs each quarterly forum.

But according to Mr Turner the panel only works if people come along – and at the moment, not enough are doing so.

He said: “We don't get as significant an attendance as we think we should do.

“If people don't tell us about problems, we don't know.

“It is all local issues that people want the police to do something about.”

Many of the concerns people raise at the meetings are not major crimes, but are issues that affect a neighbourhood or a street.

They can include anti-social behaviour, speeding or even littering.

Penny pinching by Lincolnshire Police has prompted fears of a crimewave in Stamford following cuts in patrols by special constables.

Specials whose budget in Kestven has been set at just £9,130, have been restricted to eight hours' duty a week as the force tries to combat a £3 million shortfall.

Stamford has nine specials and although they are volunteers, they can claim out-of-pocket expenses, which have been targeted for savings.

A special constable who did not want to be named told the Mercury: “We would normally be on duty for up to 20 hours a week, and make up the majority of patrols in the Elizabeth Road area, where they had the petrol-bomb attack recently.

“The Mayor's parade on Sunday had a lower police presence than normal. Regular manpower in Stamford is fairly low anyway, and this will make the problem worse.”

Police chiefs say if spending continues at the rate before the restrictions in the specials' budget, the cash would be gone by the end of the summer. If the rate of spending falls below £755 a month, restrictions may be lifted.

Cuts in Lincolnshire's education budget will damage children's schooling, Labour councillors have warned.

Lincolnshire County Council has reduced its education budget this year from £12.7 million above the Standard Spending Assessment set by the Government to £4.2 million above.

And the council has not yet approved the second part of this year's pay award for teachers.

The 2.6 per cent increase was to be paid in two stages. Two per cent has been paid already but the remaining 0.6 per cent may have to be funded directly by schools.

Glyn Smith, county Labour group chairman, said: “It is appalling that the Tories on the county council are treating the staff with contempt by not yet agreeing to fund the teachers' pay award for this year.

“The schools will probably have to fund the increase themselves, which will take money away from the classroom and affect education standards.”

Collyweston could have a new-look village hall in time for the Millennium, thanks to a pair of successful grant bids.

The hall was last refurbished in the 1960s, when a flat-roof extension as built. But now the roof needs replacing, the toilets need modernising, disabled facilites are wanted and the kitchen has to be upgraded-all at a cost of £107,000.

A grant of £25,200 has been approved by the Lottery-funded 21st Century Halls for England scheme, and Northamptonshire County Council has agreed a grant of £13,500 – and further grants are being reviewed.

Bob Chapman, chairman of the village hall committee, said: “We are delighted with the funding. We have a funding plan which to work involved trying to find partnership funding to match the grants.

“This doesn't have to be in the form of money, but can be in kind. If someone can offer us some free labour worth – for example - £1,000 then that is £1,000 towards the cost of the work.”

In order to qualify for both grants work has to start before March 31 next year.

The building work will be carried out using Collyweston stone and slate in keeping with the rest of the village.

The committee is also hoping to install removeable staging for amateur drama productions and wiring for IT equipment, should there be a need in the future.

Mr Chapman said: “We don't plan to install computers there, but if the wiring is in place it is another option that can be pursued if wanted at a later date.”

Double trouble threatened Stamford factory workers this week as crisis hit two local firms.

Crisis No 1 – Sixty workers race redundancy at the Nene Valley Engineering works on Stamford's Ryhall Road industrial estate.

Crisis No 2 – An estimated 100 plus Stamford men could be among the 5,500 thrown out of a job in the dramatic situation at Peterborough's Perkins Engines.

News of the Nene Valley crisis broke on Wednesday when the management revealed that the company would be going into voluntary liquidation.

An official liquidator was due at the works yesterday – and the company says it is possible that some of the redundancy notices will be revoked.

Chairman, Mr A. Boylan, said that the company had 'run out of money'.

But things are not so black at Stamford's Williamson Cliff brickworks.

For the boom in the brick trade means the company hope to expand their capacity by up to 50 per cent in the next year.

Police are searching for a youth who attacked a 52-year-old woman a few yards from her home in Stamford late on Monday.

Thje youth had been walking in front of the woman along Casterton Road at about 10.40 pm when the attack came.

He turned round and asked her the time – and, when she was unable to tell him, he turned and pushed her to the floor.

The woman, who has asked us not to name her, takes up the story: “This chap seemed to have completely lost his temper. He jumped on top of me and started thumping around.

“Then there was a struggle. I shouted out for help and he put his hands over my mouth.

“I think he must have got frightened that someone heard me shouting and he then got up and ran off down an alleyway nearby.”

The woman, who lives in Casterton Road, said she suffered some bruising and shock.

Police on Wednesday described the youth as up to 20 years of age, about 5ft 9in tall and of slim build.

Detectives are continuing investigations.

Ever since its foundation by Edward Wherry on July 21, 1806, the Bourne company, Wherry and Sons Ltd has had its head office in an area of company-owned land in North Street.

But the present day volume of business, catered for by three modern Wherry plants in Bourne, has demanded equally modern office facilities.

So, the directors decided to move the commerical side of the organisation to offices in South Street, Bourne, on premises owned and adapted for the purpose by the company.

From Monday this week the head office of the company is being run from South Street, all business ceasing at the former premises.

Over the years Wherry's has built up an international reputation as corn and seed merchants, cereal seed specialists, animal feed manufacturers, and pea pickers and packers.

Mr Victor Wherry, chairman and joint managing director, said: “We are moving our head office to a more suitable location at our South Street premises We have occupied premises in North Street since the time the company started trading in Bourne.”

Mr Wherry pointed to the advantage of having headquarters near to the pea factory in the old station yard and to the added nearby car parking facilities.

Over the last few years Wherry's has grown and its modern pea-picking plant is one of the largest in Britain.

The company has sold its property in North Street, Bourne – including three shops, a large warehouse and the vacated office block – to Crossman Development Co. of Braintree, Essex.

Begging With £1 In Pocket – Stated to hail from Stamford, Robert Lilley appeared on remand, at Scunthorpe, on Saturday, charged with begging at Ashby. According to the police evidence, he was “making a horrible noise” (prisoner called it singing) and asking the people for another three half-pence, as he said he only wanted that amount to ensure a night's lodging. Whilst a policeman was escorting him towards Ashby Ville, two boys noticed him throwing something in the hedge, and it turned out to be a leather purse containing a one-pound Treasury note and two sixpences. When searched at the polce station, he had 1s. 61/2d. in copper in his possession, and said he threw away the purse as he thought if that were found on him the Court would “rub it in.” Prisoner was fined 10s.

The One-by-One Mission celebrated its anniversary during the week-end, receiving a visit from the Rev. A. M. Adams, of Leicester. On Sunday evening a service was held in Red-lion Square, Stamford, and on Monday a large number visited Ketton, where two open-air services were held.

Tramps Not Wanted – At a meeting of the Stamford Board of Guardians, on Monday, Mr. J. W. Coulson presiding, a letter was read from the Bourne Union to the effect that they had decided to detain all vagrants two days over the week-ends and having regard to their limited accommodation they asked if the Stamford Board would please notify all vagrants of that fact. The Chairman: What do they really want us to do – tell the tramps? The Clerk (Mr. H. J. Tillson): They mean that they don't want the tramps. Mr. F. W. Everdell (the master): The tramps know all about what is happening. They told me before I heard of it from anywhere else. It was decided that the letter lie on the table.

First “Drunk” This Year – The first case of drunkenness in Stamford this year was heard at the Police Station on Tuesday, before Mr. C. Gray and Mr. R. Tidd, when Henry Taylor, described as a labourer, of London, was charged with being drunk and disorderly in High-street on Monday evening. P.c. Hardaker received a complaint from a lady as to prisoner's abusive language, and took him into custody. Prisoner now asked to be dealt with leniently, and on promising to leave the town he was sentenced to one day's imprisonment.

Wittering Aerodrome - Confirmation was afforded of the rumour that the Air Ministry was considering the re-opening of Wittering Aerodrome when representatives from the Ministry inspected the site, on Tuesday, with a view to reporting on the advisability of re-opening. Wittering was a centre of activity during the war and trade in Stamford benefitted to a considerable extent as a result. A definite decision on the subject is anticipated in the near future, and the result will be awaited with keen interest by local inhabitants.

Bourne

“An Honest Christian” - Though he pleaded that he was neither a beggar nor a rogue, but an honest Christian man, Fred Walton was on Thursday committed for three months' hard labour as a rogue and a vagabond. It was only a month since prisoner was before the court, and he was re-arrested begging the day after his discharge from prison. He had 45 previous convictions.

St. George's Church, Stamford, was opened for service on Sunday after a thorough cleaning. The pew doors have all been removed, an oak lectern has been introduced, the reading desk has undergone alteration, cushions, hassocks, and hymn books have been provided for the seats, and marked exclusiveness has been abandoned for at least the appearance of christian equality. At the conclusion of the sermon in the morning the Rector offered some appropriate remarks on the adoption of the free pew system.

Tallington church is to be restored at an expense of about £850. The Earl of Lindsey, who is the patron of the church, has offered the grounds of Uffington House for the purpose of holding a bazaar early in October. Contributions of work and other articles from those who may feel disposed to aid in the restoration will be received by the Hon. Mrs. Bertie and other stallholders up to the 1st of October next, and any inquiry may be made and prospectuses obtained of Mr. Johnson, bookseller, Stamford.

This afternoon a child about three years of age, son of Chas. Loveday, mat-maker, of St. Leonard's-street, Stamford, was drowned in a pond in the field known as Nutt's close, near Uffington-road. The child and an elder brother had been sent to school by the mother, but they found their way to the field with other youngsters.

Duddington annual club feast was celebrated on Wednesday in an exceedingly spirited manner. During the day there were some exciting pony races, rustic sports, and other out-door amusement, the latter under the management of Mr. J. Langley, of Stamford; and in the evening a vocal concert was given to a crowded audience by Miss Goodliff, of Stamford, assisted by some of her professional friends.

Bourn – The 33d annual meeting of the Bourn Gas and Coke Comapny took place in the Town-hall on the 4th inst. Mr. W. Wherry presided and read the directors' report, which recommended a dividend of 6 per cent.: it was carried unanimously. The retiring directors, W. Parker, Esq., Mr. H. Bott, and Mr. S. W. Andrews, were re-elected.

On Monday last an inquest was held at Morton, near Bourn, on the body of Francis Cook, aged 56, a gardener, who resided in that village. It appeared that on Sunday morning last between 10 and 11 o'clock he went from his own house, at the top of the town, on an errand to Mrs. Grummitt's at the bottom of the town. On returning home across the fields it appears he fell down, and died almost immediately. His body was discovered shortly afterwards by some lads, but life was extinct. Verdict, heart disease. He has left a young wife and five small children, the youngest being only a week old on the day of the father's death.

A football match was played at Bourn on Monday last, in a field kindly lent for the occasion by Mr. T, Thistleton, between 12 of the Evening Star Club and 12 of the Good Templar Club. The game commenced with a slight wind favouring the Stars. No goals being won at the expiration of half the time, ends were changed. Though the Stars lacked the strength and weight of the Templars they possessed activity and perseverance, which gained them the victory after an hour and a half of very hard work: a splendid kick from a touch down by G. Borman gained a goal for the Stars.

On Monday Benjamin Booth, labourer, of Gosberton, was committed to the house of correction at Skirbeck (by A. Duggan, Esq.) for trial at the next sessions, for breaking into the dwelling-house of John Wade, of Surfleet, and stealing a shirt and hankerchief. Also on Monday was committed to Boston gaol, (by the Mayor,) Robert Torry, labourer, of Sibsey, for want of sureties to keep the peace towards Richard Pacey, labourer, of Boston.

On Friday last, whilst the infant son of Mr. Watts, of Bottesford, was standing at the door of his father's house, a cart laden with stones was passing, when the poor little fellow inadvertently ran against the fore wheel, which knocked him down and went over his body, injuring him so severely that he died in consequence in 14 hours. An inquest on the body was held on Sunday by T. Clarke, Gent. coroner: verdict, accidental death. No blame whatever was attached to the driver of the cart.

An inquest was held by the same coroner about a forthnight since, at Saxby, on the body of a boy belonging to a boat navigated on the Oakham canal, who while in the act of winding up the lock-gate, fell into the water and was drowned. Verdict, accidental death.

On Monday night last, between 10 and 11 o'clock, a fatal accident occurred about half a mile from Thorney, on the road leading from that place to Peterborough. Two postboys belonging to the Talbot inn, Peterborough, were returning from Wisbech (to which place thay had been with a lady's carriage), and when about half a mile from Thorney, one of them named Edw. Jarvis having occasion to dismount, told his companion to jog on and he would soon overtake him. About 3 o'clock in the morning of Tuesday, as three men were going from Thorney to their daily labour, they discovered Jarvis lying flat on his face in the ditch, suffocated, and nearly buried in mud: his two horses were standing within a few yards of him, more than belly-deep in the mire. The postboy who had gone forward, not at all alarmed at his companion's not overtaking him (it being a very common circumstance for one to precede the other half a mile), did not return to seek for him. An inquest was held on the body of Jarvis on Tuesday at Thorney, and a verdict returned of accidental death.

Mr. John Midgley's Affairs.

Notice is hereby given,

That John Midgley, of Saint Martin's, Stamford Baron, in the county of Northampton, gentleman, hath, by Indenture bearing date the 24th day of May last past, assigned over all his personal estate and effects unto John Bland, of Greatford, in the county of Lincoln, grazier, and Robert Turner,of Grantham, in the said county of Lincoln, supervisor of excise, in trust, for the equal benefit of all such of his creditors as shall, by themselves, or their attornies or agents, execute the said deed of assignment within three months from the date thereof; and that the said deed is lodged at the office of Mr. Newcome, solicitor, Grantham, for the inspection and signature of the creditors. All persons indebted to the said John Midgley, are requested immediately to pay the amount of their respective debts to Mr. Newcome.

Granthan, 2d June, 1823.