Enjoy a day of festive family fun at Stamford Christmas Lights Festival on Sunday, November 24.

Real live reindeer will be outside Santa’s grotto and there will be entertainment, live music, stalls selling a variety of goods and a small funfair on High Street, Ironmonger Street, Broad Street, Red Lion Square and Sheepmarket from 10am to 5pm.

Stamford Library will also be open from 10am to 4pm, with activities and craft stalls. This event has been organised by Stamford Town Council. Visit www.stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or telephone Stamford Town Hall - 01780 753808 for further details.

Last year's festival drew thousands of people to Stamford

Stamford’s late night shopping event, organised by The #ShopStamford initiative, will be held on Thursday, December 12.

Many of the town’s independent retailers will have special offers and free goodies to entice shoppers in and carol singers will be there to add to the festive atmosphere.

It’s a great opportunity to admire the town’s fantastic Christmas lights too.

Stalls sell a variety of Christmas goodies

With free parking from 3pm and the shops staying open until 9pm, this event offers the perfect opportunity to cross a few more items off your Christmas shopping list.

Shoppers can also take in Stamford’s sights, twinkly lights and traditions on a Yarns at Yuletide walking tour. Meet at 5.30pm for hot chocolate or mulled wine in Stamford Arts Centre.

Tickets cost £10 (£9) and all proceeds will be donated to england.shelter.org.ukVisit www.stamfordsightsandsecretstours.com for more information.