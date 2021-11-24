A Christmas tree festival set to bring extra cheer to the town will begin this week.

The event is being held alongside the Cards for Good Causes shop in St John's Church, close to Red Lion Square in Stamford, with community groups and businesses each decorating a 4ft tree, supplied by Digby Farm in North Luffenham.

All the trees will be on display from Friday (November 26) to December 12.

The launch of the Stamford Christmas tree festival

Afterwards, those who have purchased the trees will be invited to collect them to display elsewhere, or their trees will be sold on by the Lions Club to generate further funds.

Money raised from the festival has totalled about £2,000 since the event began a decade ago.

The Cards for Good Causes Shop in St John's Church is open every day until December 19 from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.