A teenager will be switching his advent calendar for a gruelling challenge this Christmas.

Jonathan Hedley, who is in his final year at Oakham School, will take on 25 half marathons in 25 days to raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity close to his heart.

Starting on December 1, the challenge will run until Christmas Day, where Jonathan will tackle his last half marathon before tucking into a Christmas dinner.

Jono Hedley from Oakham School will run 25 marathons in 25 days

Jonathan, known as Jono, said: “I chose to do this because I know a lot of people, including myself, struggled with their mental health during lockdown and it’s something I wanted to raise awareness and money for.

“I knew I wanted to push myself to my limit so I chose running because, while it’s something I enjoy, running a half marathon every day for nearly a month will be really tough.

"Before this, I tended to run once or twice a week, but I wouldn’t say I’m an exceptional runner. I’m hoping to be by the end of this though.”

Jono Hedley from Oakham School with his friends

Jono has a large support network joining him on some of the runs, including fellow pupils, staff members and even a celebrity guest.

Each evening after the run, he will host a podcast on mental health which will feature a range of guests.

As a weekly boarding pupil at Oakham School a lot of the runs will be based in Rutland so Jono will seek out the flatter routes where he can.

He is currently training by running 10km a day and has planned out several routes to mix up his half marathons.

It’s not just the challenge of going the distance that Jonathan is preparing for, as he has a plan of action for his time out of running trainers as well.

He said: “The most important thing in the challenge is the recovery before and after each run so I’m going to make sure I do a lot of stretching, take ice baths and use a massage gun and foam roller to help my muscles.”

Jono has raised more than half of his £5,000 target and is encouraging people to donate via his JustGiving page.

Last year the teenager also ran 10km a day over two weeks to raise money and awareness for Neuroendocrine Cancer UK, receiving more than £2,750 in donations.