A group plans to spread positivity and a sense of purpose to people self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, will be providing people with journals which they can 'fill with positivity'.

Sam Roddan, director, said: “Quite a number of people in self-isolation for periods of time don’t actually use the internet and anybody in self-isolation who doesn’t use the internet will be our priority.”

Stamford Together Journals

Along with the journals, people will also receive regular newsletters full of inspirational prompts to help get them started.

However, people will also be able to use the journal to reflect their own interests, whether that is creative writing, keeping a diary, or filling it with drawings and thoughts.

Art Pop-Up is working on this project with the new group SOS Stamford - set up in response to the coronavirus outbreak - and the Evergreen Care Trust, which has been helping older and vulnerable people in the area for nearly two decades.

Initially the project aims to support 400 people who may be vulnerable and isolated in Stamford.

The journals will be dropped through people’s letterboxes so that the delivery adheres to the Government’s social distancing measures.

When the coronavirus pandemic ends, Art Pop-Up will create an exhibition through which people can share work they created during self-isolation.

Sam said: “It will give people a focus and something to work towards.

“It is a really good way to look after mental health which is critical at this point.”

Art Pop-Up's project - which is supported by the mental health charity MindSpace Stamford, the Stamford Royal British Legion and Stamford and District Round Table - won't be charging a subscription cost as they know that many people cannot afford it.

Instead they have set up a crowdfunding pagefor anyone to make a contribution, to ensure that the journals and newsletters can be given out for free.

Art Pop-Up will also be posting prompts on its Facebook page for people with the internet who would also like to participate.

To make a secure donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stamfordjournals.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved, contact Sam on 07771 788098 or e-mail community@artpopup.co.uk.

