Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit in Deeping St James

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:30, 03 June 2022
The opening of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations was marked in Deeping St James with the lighting of the beacon in the aptly named Jubilee Park.

Peter Robinson from the parish council had the honour of lighting the beacon, with the support of Ian Prentice from Deepings Recycling Centre who had prepared the basket with wood and paper.

There was musical entertainment from folk band Pennyless and the National Anthem was played.

