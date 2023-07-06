Volunteers who work all year round to brighten up our streets have had their efforts judged.

Experts from East Midlands in Bloom visited Uppingham on Monday to check out the town’s floral displays.

Uppingham in Bloom chairperson Pamela Dalby welcomed judges Richard Welburn and Martha Worsching to the town for its 40th anniversary year.

East Midlands in Bloom judges visited Uppingham

They visited The Falcon Hotel garden, Tod’s Piece and Leighfield School before attending a lunch at Uppingham Town Cricket Club with Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness, Uppingham Mayor Liz Clarke and Uppingham in Bloom volunteers.

Pam said: “Fortunately it was a sunny day for me to show the judges around our beautiful town. The bloom team are very grateful to all volunteers and residents who went the extra mile to make the town look so good.”

Neither Oakham or Stamford are entering the competition this year.

The winners will be announced in September.