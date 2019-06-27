Stamford, Oakham, Uppingham and Bourne are all blooming ahead of the judging for East Midlands in Bloom over the next two weeks.

Stamford will be the first to be judged on Tuesday, followed by Bourne on Wednesday, Oakham on Thursday and Uppingham on Wednesday July 10.

New additions in Stamford are the In Bloom chairs which have appeared in the High Street and the newly planted pots in Cheyne Lane.

The judges will begin at The Recreation Ground before heading to Elm Street, Broad Street, Ironmonger Street, High Street, Cheyne Lane, St Mary’s Street, St Mary’s Hill, Old Barn Passage, The Meadows, Gresley Drive and Garratt Road.

The judges will finish at The Crown Hotel.

This is the second year of the town taking part after an absence of around 30 years and has been coordinated by Ann Ellis.

Last year, the town received a silver award in the 'large town' category. There are also plans to brighten up the railway station in the future.

Bourne received a silver gilt in the 'town' category last year.

Ian Sismey, town clerk to Bourne Town Council, said: “It’s been a great team effort again and we’ve got various new things to show the judges this year.”

Oakham in Bloom has launched their quest to find the best front garden, secret garden, and floral display on the judging route for East Midlands in Bloom. They are also going for the best licensed premises floral display.

Oakham also received a silver gilt in the 'town' category last year.

Uppingham, who were winners in the 'small town' category and picked up a gold award last year, have got new eye-catching installations on the town’s A47 roundabout.

Coun Miranda Jones, Uppingham in Bloom chairman, said: “We’ve been working on the roundabout since May last year so I’m relieved it’s done.

“I got the idea because by seeing a similar display in Lincolnshire which looked good, and there’s roundabout after roundabout on the A47 and I thought it would be nice to have something to say you’re in Uppingham.

“The display celebrates that we are one of the last towns in the country to have a fatstock show and features farmyard animals.”

East Midlands in Bloom is one of 18 regional competitions that makes up the Royal Horticultural Society's‘Britain in Bloom'.

