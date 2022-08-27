A volunteer has set off on a 400-mile walk to raise funds for the charity MindSpace Stamford.

Julie Lunt began her seven-week adventure on the Portuguese Camino de Santiago trail on Thursday (August 25).

She will follow the route of a centuries-old pilgrimage, the ‘Way of St James’, to the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain.

Julie Lunt and friend Christine Parker

Julie, 64, who lives in Stamford, leads the MindSpace ‘Makers Group’.

She has raised £1,000 through sponsorship towards the charity, which has a meeting place in Broad Street and provides support and activities to improve people’s mental wellbeing.

Julie’s GoFundMe page can be found at tinyurl.com/MindSpaceJulie

Julie began her epic walk at Estoril, near Lisbon, with friend Christine Parker, who is joining her for the first fortnight.

Others will also join her and Julie will be writing a blog during the trek.