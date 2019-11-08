Home   News   Article

Julie Mclelland and the award winning The Band From County Hell will be appearing at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 18:00, 08 November 2019

Indie Celts Julie Mclelland and The Band From County Hell will make a welcome return to Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, November 9.

This award winning band has released seven critically acclaimed, original albums, headlined a show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will be returning to the area for autumn theatre dates.

Frontman Steven Mclelland said: “We are very much looking forward to playing in Stamford and promise a night of music and songs that will lift the spirits and raise a smile.”

Julie McLelland (21041427)
The Band From County Hell famously had their own show at the London Palladium, has toured with The Beat, The Levellers, Stiff Little Fingers and New Model Army and appeared at major festivals including Wychwood, The Acoustic Festival of Great Britain and The Great British Folk Festival.

The doors will be open from 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.50 (£11).

