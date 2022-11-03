A former health worker has raised £2,600 for a mental health charity after completing an epic 470-mile trek.

Julie Lunt, 63, took on the Camino de Santiago Trail for MindSpace Stamford where she volunteers.

Setting off from Portuguese capital Lisbon, on August 25, Julie reached the finish line in the Spanish city of Santiago, on October 7 after 36 days of walking.

Julie at the official finishing point of the pilgrimage - the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela

"Even now I can't quite believe that I did it," said Julie, from Stamford.

"I walked 100 miles of it with a friend in 2019 and I thought I would like to do all of it and walk it as a pilgrimage, although I don't have a religious faith.

"I wanted to take time out, to be on my own to think more about life and meet different people."

Julie walked most of the pilgrimage alone but met up with friends and fellow walkers along the way

Julie spent her career in health and social care, working with people with mental illness and learning difficulties, and liked MindSpace's person-centred approach.

As well as running the MindSpace makers craft group, she is also training for further roles and found her listening ear proved useful on the walk itself.

"I met people on the way who had been through very difficult situations and were walking to find a way to make sense of them," she recalled.

Julie receives certificates confirming she has completed the pilgrimage

"Early this year we had a few family bereavements. I can't say they were the reasons for the walk, but they became part of it."

Having carefully plotted her itinerary, she walked for six days a week on the centuries-old pilgrimage, known as the Way of St James, all while carrying an 8kg rucksack.

Yet she escaped with just the odd blister.

Julie carried an 8kg rucksack around the 470-mile walk

"I started training in March because I knew if I was going to be walking up to 22 miles a day I needed to be fitter," she said."Some days were steep and stony and they were quite tough."

While walking most of it alone, she did meet up with friends along the way.

As the solitude proved welcome rather than a burden, the challenge was also helped by the weather.

Coastal breezes provided some welcome respite on hotter days

"It was very kind on the whole," Julie added.

"Some days were quite hot, but fortunately it never got into the 30s. Some of the path was coastal and the breeze really helped on the hot days.

"There were three days of rain, and because it was the end of the summer you get these tropical storms - it was like a monsoon!

"It was hard work and I didn't find it easy, but pilgrimages should be a challenge."