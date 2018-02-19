Jurassic day at Stamford Library is a rocking success

A family fun day at Stamford Library on Saturday was a rocking success as young and old alike learned about fossils.

It is the first time since 2015 that the library in High Street has hosted the Jurassic Day and decided to hold the event again at the beginning of the half-term break to give families something free to do.

And it was a huge success with 109 adults and 104 children passing through the doors during the day.

Stamford and District Geological Society were on hand with a range of their own fossils to look at and there was even a fun game to stimulate the interest of children where they had to decide the difference between a fossil and a rock. People were also able to bring their own rocks and fossils along to be identified.

David Ellis, who has been a Collyweston stone slater since 1953, was also there to talk about slating.

There was also a dinosaur storytime and a dinosaur treasure hunt, as well as fun information about the Rutland Dinosaur. This Summer marks 50 years since the discovery of the Rutland Dinosaur and the fossils are now on display at the New Walk Museum in Leicester.

There was also quizzes and colouring in, which the younger children in particular enjoyed.

Lea Rickard, from the library, said it was another fantastic day for the library, following on just a week after a successful Harry Potter event.

Lea said: “We had a fabulous day and the number of visitors through the door was pretty fantastic.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of the Stamford Geological Society. The members were absolutely amazing to give up their own time to help identify fossils and we were so grateful to both them and David Ellis, a Collyweston stone slater.

“There was something to appeal to the whole family. It really was great.”