A jury in the trial of a former teacher who was allegedy filmed hitting and kicking a horse has been sworn in and sent away for the night.

Sarah Moulds, 38, of Somerby, near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, has pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge and is standing trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

She denies causing unnecessary suffering to a grey pony, named Bruce Almighty, at the Drift, Gunby, on November 6, 2021.

Sarah Moulds arrives at a previous hearing in Boston. Photo: PA (February 2022)

Hazel Stevens, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told a selection panel of potential jurors that the alleged incident took place during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt in November 2021.

Potential jurors were asked to declare if they had any knowledge of the case or were aware of social comment in the media before a jury of eleven men and one woman were selected.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case until tomorrow (Wednesday) morning when the prosecution case will be opened.

Moulds was allowed to leave court on unconditional bail. Her trial is expected to last two days.