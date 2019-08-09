Matthew Lee has quit as leader of the Conservative Group and will ultimately lose his role as leader of the council, just 19 days after the sudden departure of the authority’s chief executive.

His resignation on Monday to the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association came after weeks of speculation from councillors about his future, many of whom were said to be unhappy with his leadership.

He formally remains leader of SKDC until ruling Conservatives elect a new leader for their group at a meeting on September 2.