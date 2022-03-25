A man is climbing Everest to raise awareness of strokes - an issue close to his heart.

Karl Hick, from Stamford, will be climbing Mount Everest with his two sons Alfie and Charlie Hick and Andrew McPartlin and Mark Calo, who work for Allison Homes.

Karl is the chairman of Larkfleet Group, based in Bourne, and set up The Helen Hick Stroke Foundation in honour of his wife, Helen Hick, who had a stroke in 2019.

The group, with Karl Hick, far right, will climb 20,000ft of Mount Everest to raise money for the Helen Hick Stroke Foundation

“After witnessing Helen suffer from a stroke, seeing what little support was available to help the victims made me angry,” Karl

said.

“I was upset to think that many people before Helen had suffered and been given very little support or help.”

A Justgiving page has been organised and the team set off on Tuesday (March 22) for a two-week trek.

They hope to raise £50,000 by climbing 20,000ft, which is further up than the base camp but not as high as the summit, which is at 29,000ft.

It is hoped that the money will fund support groups and to further raise awareness.

Karl said: “I am excited as it is raising money for a cause I have dealt with for a while and get some local support.

“It will be a great adventure.”

A Justgiving page has been organised for people to donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helenhickstrokeeverest

People can also read daily updates on the organisation’s

website.