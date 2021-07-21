A business owner has had a successful first day of trading after being inundated with happy shoppers.

Illustrator Katie Cardew launched her first shop in St Mary's Street, Stamford yesterday (July 20) after almost two months of preparation.

Katie, 31, said: "It went brilliantly as we were super busy.

Katie Cardew at her new shop

"Everyone was really welcoming."

She added: "I think because it is our first shop there's been challenges, such as design and coming up with the concept of the shelves, colours and window display.

"We wanted to make somewhere children felt comfortable too so we've got a chalk board to make it more innovative and a bit different to entice people in."

Katie Cardew at her new shop

The most in-demand item so far is the alcohol-themed fridge magnets and peacock tableware.

Customers are also enjoying seeing the products in-person having previously only being able to browse online or visit Katie at events, many of which have been cancelled in the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

"That's what drew me to having a shop most of all, is that people can see the beautiful manufacturing and quality," said Katie.

"It's hard to get across in photos so people can come in and touch and feel the quality of the designs and fabrics.

"It's nice for people to get back out into the shops. Have a coffee next door and come in and browse."

Katie Cardew at her new shop

The Katie Cardew shop boasts three rooms, featuring the full Stamford collection, as well as a range of gifting and homeware products and a gallery of prints.

Katie also plans to bring back her workshops, which will be hosted at the shop, and the team plan to hold corporate and social events at the store too.

"It's so nice to have some direct feedback from customers and see what they are interested in and overhearing people talking," she said.

To start with Katie will be working at the shop most days to ensure everything goes smoothly, before gradually reducing her days and leaving the shop in the hands of her staff.

She will also be juggling looking after her children, running workshops and designing alongside managing the business.

Katie said: "It's a struggle but I've always juggled it.

"I've been working a lot at night, missing Love Island, but it's worth it."

She added: "We would love to see many more people from Stamford.

"But if people aren't able to come to the shop I have a really gorgeous website and a behind the scenes on Instagram."