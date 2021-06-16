Illustrator Katie Cardew is opening her first shop in Stamford to showcase her products and gallery of prints.

The Katie Cardew shop will be located at 6 St Mary’s Street and boasts three rooms, which will feature the full Stamford collection, as well as a range of gifting and homeware products and a gallery of prints.

Katie plans to bring back her workshops, which will be hosted at the shop, and the team plan to hold corporate and social events at the store too.

In May, Katie announced plans to open her first shop in Stamford. She said: "We love Stamford and even though lockdown has been difficult for some retailers, Stamford seems different. People are very receptive to artists and like to support smaller businesses. We can't wait to open there."

An army of carpenters, painters and sign writers are currently hard at work transforming the property for the shop's opening on July 8.

To celebrate the opening of the new store the team will be welcoming customers to two exclusive shopping evenings on July 9 and 10, where customers will be able to book slots between 5 and 9pm to visit the shop, enjoy a glass of fizz and view Katie’s new collections. Once lockdown restrictions ease Katie plans to hold an official launch party.

Visit www.katiecardew.com for more information.