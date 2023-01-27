A young woman is shining a light on opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

Katie Chater set up her business, Katie’s Candles, in her kitchen in Stamford after facing months of knock-backs from potential employers.

The 25-year-old attended Stamford’s St Gilbert’s Primary School and Grantham’s Ambergate before studying ‘Skills for Life’ at Stamford College.

Katie Chater with some of her candles on sale at the Corn Exchange Café and Shops

After learning horticulture and animal care, she applied for a variety of jobs but became disheartened not to get the work she needed to develop her independence.

So Katie’s mum, Julie, encouraged her to look through a craft book for small business ideas, and Katie chose candle-making.

Now her working day involves choosing natural fragrances and dyes, melting and blending the ingredients, and finishing the products with dried flowers, herbs or fruits. She also seeks out vintage cups and saucers as candle holders.

The product range is available in 20 fragrances

“Having the business makes me happy,” said Katie, who hopes to be self-sufficient in a year’s time.

“I am creating some new products for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.”

Her line of 20 candle and wax melt fragrances are sold through her Facebook page, at Donna Marie Hair and Beauty in Foundry Road, and on a shelf at the Corn Exchange Café and Shops in Broad Street.

Vintage cups and saucers are reused

Katie blends natural fragrances and dyes to create her candles

The candle in a tin mug

Candles in tins are one of the products available

Wax melts made and decorated by Katie

Katie is also looking for more outlets, such as gift shops. Anyone wishing to stock or buy candles can email katies.candles25@gmail.com