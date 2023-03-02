An 86-year-old has been left devastated after her gardening was torn up.

Former land worker Gillian Davies has lived at Emlyn’s Gardens, Stamford for 18 years.

After moving into the retirement complex, she transformed the shared garden, growing plants and adding ornaments and furniture that she believes cost her many hundreds of pounds.

But on Friday last week Gillian says she was left in tears after workers from South Kesteven District Council, which owns the site, ripped up years of work.

“They used a big hammer to smash my shed and plastic container, and started taking all my ornaments,” said Gillian. “I have lost it all.”

Her son, Stephen Taylor, said: “She hasn’t got long left. That’s all she has.”

Jillian Murcott, 83, moved in recently from Nairn Road.

“I was in one house since 1978. I have come here and in one week I have seen more upheaval and destruction,” she said, adding that she no longer wants to live there.

“It is called Emlyn’s Gardens but where are the gardens?,” she said.

The resident said she wasn't told but the council and other residents believe conversations took place

Robert Reid (Con - Bourne Austerby), the council’s cabinet member for housing and property, said: “Communal spaces are there for all tenants to enjoy but are owned by the council, which ensures they are safe and well-maintained. The communal space at Emlyn’s Gardens provides an exit route in the event of a fire and therefore it is vital it is always clear.

“The council met the tenant to explain the situation and they were also notified by letter of the need to clear personal items and remove the shed, but failed to do so.

“Following their removal by the council, some of the items are now in the possession of a family member and others remain at Emlyn’s Gardens awaiting collection. Work has now started to restore the garden, providing a safe area that all tenants can use and benefit from.”

A resident at Emlyn’s Gardens said others felt they couldn’t use the garden, adding: “Everyone knew it was going to happen and everyone else was in agreement.”

