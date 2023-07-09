As temperatures rise, we must ensure the well-being of our feline companions, writes Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Seeking proper advice is vital in understanding how to best care for our cats during hot weather, both at home and when venturing outdoors. We want to keep our beloved kitties cool, safe, and content, and make sure they can manage their own comfort without any possible harm. This week we look at outdoor spaces, and how to find the right help if something does go wrong.

Usually you’d let your cat decide. They might wander off into the cool nearby garage of a neighbour only to get shut in, or may spend their days lying under a neighbour’s hedge. Our cat varies his route but loves the shady trees at the end of the road when it’s really hot weather. He loses weight because he spends the nighttime’s hunting, instead of daytime.

Indoor cats don’t always have this option. Make sure they can get outside by adding a ‘catio’, a sheltered space which you can place next to the house where they can go to enjoy the fresh air when they wish.

Provide shady outdoor spaces no matter what your cat’s normal lifestyle might be..Set up shelters or you can even use fixed umbrellas to provide protection from the sun’s direct rays. This allows your cat to enjoy the fresh air while avoiding overheating. It’s very easy to create shade but if you have had your garden re-turfed with plastic grass or have added slabs, these can get hot quickly. Slabs can also reflect the light so it’s quite different to cool damp soil and grass especially for an animal in a furry coat.

Ask your Vet! Just as with dogs, online advice can be incorrect and even harmful. Each cat is unique, and their ability to handle warm weather can vary based on factors such as age, breed, and health condition. Your vet team can help you plan precautions you should take during hot weather. They can provide tailored advice based on your cat’s individual requirements. Learn to watch for signs of heat stress: Cats are susceptible to heat-related conditions such as heatstroke. Be vigilant for symptoms such as excessive panting, lethargy, drooling, or seeking cool surfaces. If you notice any of these signs, move your cat to a cooler area immediately and once again, contact your vet team for guidance.

So, even when the temperatures are up and down, aim to keep them cool and comfortable. Cats don’t really complain until things have got really challenging, so be proactive. The least we can do is to provide our cats with the care they need to enjoy the summer months while keeping them safe from the potential risks associated with hot weather.