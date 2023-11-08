Kerbside collections are to be introduced for people to recycle batteries.

Members of South Kesteven District Council unanimously backed the idea at a meeting on Tuesday.

The scheme will involve batteries and single use vapes being separated from regular waste, reducing the risk of bin lorry fires.

Recyclable waste alight in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby in July 2023.

It will cost £13,000 to implement with £8,000 spent on converting bin lorries and £5,000 on a public information campaign about recycling.

Residents would provide their own bags to dispose of batteries and vapes.

Bourne councillor Rhys Baker (Green) desciribed it as “a fantastic proposal” which would put the health and safety of council operatives at the forefront of its approach.

Councillor Ben Green (Con) welcomed the proposal as a “no brainer” and said it was the “most sensible way forward”.

Members hope the scheme will start in March 2024.