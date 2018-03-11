Ketton author releases latest book

Have your say

A Ketton author released his latest book this week which charts grammar school life in the 1960s.

Will Stebbing’s book, Mark’s out of Eleven, is set in Norfolk and tells the story of Mark Barker, a working class schoolboy and his five years at grammar school

The book, released last week, has been self-published by Will, 69, and is a prequel to two of his other books, which also chart Mark’s life.

Will, a member of Uppingham Community Badminton Club, said: “It is an all boys school and the children don’t know anything about girls. His name is Mark and he is trying to get off the mark.

“You won’t find zombies and dragons in there, it is all quite realistic.”

In the book, Mark follows in the footsteps of his brother and heads to Parkside Grammar School after passing his 11-plus exams.

Will was born and raised in Norfolk.

He took inspiration for the book from some of the places he is familiar with in Norfolk.

The artwork for the front cover was created by Georgina Beresford, a member of Ufford Arts Society.

Will said he would like to thank Georgina for doing a fantastic job..

Will, who used to play football for Stamford Imps FC, self published the book through book publisher Troubadour.

The book priced £7.99 is available to buy in bookshops including Walkers Bookshop in Stamford and the Collyweston community shop.

You can also get a copy by e-mailing Will at wstebbing@btinternet.com