A major housing scheme in Ketton is moving forward with the developer being told it can knock down bungalows and a laboratory on the proposed site.

The Besson Wright Partnership seeks to build 35 ‘high quality’ homes at The Crescent, off High Street, Ketton. They would be a mix of one to five bed properties, including 10 ‘affordable’ homes.

As Rutland County Council considers the application to build the homes, first submitted in 2017, Besson asked if it could demolish the row of bungalows.

The council had ‘no objection’ to demolishing the bungalows, which their report said are ‘now derelict and have been empty for some years’. The Local Plan has already allocated the site for development.

Besson had hoped to start demolition in October, with completion in December.

A Rutland County Council spokesman said it would consider the application as soon as possible when it has all the information it needs and pending an agreement to deliver affordable housing.