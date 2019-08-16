Ketton business CLM (Connections Legal Management) is celebrating its fifth birthday.

The business, created by director Laura Wilson, claims to be the ‘go to’ land rights provider in the region.

The 32-year-old previously worked for Savills Estate Agents and studied law and estates management at college, seeing a ‘gap in the market’ for such services.

Staff at CLM as the company approaches its fifth birthday (14970586)

Based in Ketton Design Centre, The Grain Store, High Street, the company now employs 13 staff as it has grown over the years.

It specialises in the consenting of electric and gas connections to developments of all sizes, with staff including project co-ordinators and a CAD technician.

Business and communciations manager Victoria Magnall said: “It’s an encouraging area of the construction industry that requires skilled, dedicated specialists in ensuring quality documentation is created.

The company reports growing sales and profits and meetings targets, helped by a new customer relationship management system.

Victoria added: “We are proud to have worked on some of the most prestigious and valuable sites in the UK including; the redevelopment of Wembley Park, Olympic Park as well as the largest commercial, industrial and new residential developments in the UK.”

The company will celebrate its birthday with a cake and meal at Hoppi Dorri in Stamford. Earlier, staff enjoyed a day of clay pigeon shooting.