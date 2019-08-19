Two light industrial units in Ketton have been approved by Rutland County Council.

Applicant Paul Teillant of Heathcote Road, Castle Bytham, can now build the units on a 1,318m2 site on the east side of Pit Lane.

The “high quality attractive buildings” on two levels will cover 328m2 of floorspace and will also include parking for nine cars and three bikes.

Rutland County Council

Some two full-time and four part-time jobs are proposed to be created from the development.

A report by Rutland County Council planning staff said the land was already allocated for employment in the Rutland 2002 Local Plan. Ketton Parish Council had ‘no objections’ to the development.

Therefore, Rutland planners concluded it presented ‘no material harm’ to the living conditions of neighbours.

The application added the units would “add a degree of tidiness and class to this rather unkept road”.