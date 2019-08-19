Rutland County Council approves Ketton industrial units
Two light industrial units in Ketton have been approved by Rutland County Council.
Applicant Paul Teillant of Heathcote Road, Castle Bytham, can now build the units on a 1,318m2 site on the east side of Pit Lane.
The “high quality attractive buildings” on two levels will cover 328m2 of floorspace and will also include parking for nine cars and three bikes.
Some two full-time and four part-time jobs are proposed to be created from the development.
A report by Rutland County Council planning staff said the land was already allocated for employment in the Rutland 2002 Local Plan. Ketton Parish Council had ‘no objections’ to the development.
Therefore, Rutland planners concluded it presented ‘no material harm’ to the living conditions of neighbours.
The application added the units would “add a degree of tidiness and class to this rather unkept road”.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.