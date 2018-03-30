Ketton man Simon set to battle for MasterChef semi-final place

MasterChef viewers rooting on Ketton contestant Simon Spooner will have to wait until Wednesday to see if he gets a place in the semi-finals.

During tonight’s (Friday, March 30) episode, the remaining nine contestants were challenged to cook their best dish with three earning an automatic place in the semi-final.

Simon choose to cook lobster and langoustine ravioli with pickled fennel, fennel fronds, salmon roe and langoustine bisque, telling judge Gregg Wallace that he “loves shellfish”.

He told how he was trying to “build his technique” with the dish.

In a piece to camera the 34-year-old stay at home dad said: “I’ve moved away from some of the crazy ideas I’ve maybe had in the competition and put some classic flavours together rather than maybe trying to reinvent the wheel.”

But judges Gregg and John Torode said the ravioli itself lacked flavour although Gregg praised the bisque.

“Again I’m in a position where some of it was good, some of it wasn’t,” a frustrated Simon said afterwards, saying the dish had “potential”.

But he didn’t pick up one of the three coveted semi-final places and will now have to cook off against the five other contestants left to earn a spot.

The next episode is on Wednesday (April 4) on BBC One at 8pm.