Ketton’s Simon Spooner says MasterChef was a “phenomenal experience” as he misses out on semi-finals

Ketton MasterChef contestant Simon Spooner was eliminated from the MasterChef competition in tonight’s episode (Monday), falling just short of the semi-finals.

He said it had been a “phenomenal experience” as he missed out on one of eight semi-final places.

During tonight’s Easter Monday airing, six contestants were given the chance to cook for one of five places. Their challenge was to cook an Italian dish in a challenge set by renowned chef Theo Randall, who said he was expecting “some really delicious Italian inspired food”.

In a bid to impress, stay at home dad Simon, 34, cooked an orange, rosemary and polenta cake with a Campari and orange gelato, an orange jelly, caramelized oranges and rosemary flowers.

As he was cooking it, Simon told judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace that his other half had tried the cake so often she was dreaming of it but added: “Good dreams!”

As he presented his dish, Theo Randall told Simon: “I love your cake. The gelato is delicious. My only disappointment is the caramelized oranges.”

Gregg said there were “really good flavours”.

John had issue with the combination of textures but said the cooking was “really good”.

John described the round as “extraordinary” and said “We have got a really difficult decision to make.”

“I cannot believe the standard of the food today,” Gregg told John as the pair debated who remained the competition.

They described Simon and another contestant Nisha’s dishes as “good in a room surrounded by brilliance”.

“I’ve got no idea if I’ve done enough. I’m pleased with the main elements, yes there were a couple of little mistakes and that could be enough to send me home. The standards are hugely high so we’ll just see,” Simon said afterwards.

And after the results had been revealed, Simon said: “I’m never going to look back on it in anything other than a fantastic positive way.”

Already three cooks had made it through to the semi-finals in a previous episode and following tonight’s show, a further five went through to the next episode, which is on on Wednesday (April 4) on BBC One at 8pm.