Cooks and volunteers at Second Helpings in Stamford have clubbed together to launch a weekly summer-time lunch club.

The aim is to help parents to feed their children healthily and inexpensively throughout the school holidays.

Recent figures show that as many as 1.8 million children in the UK are at risk of going hungry during the summer break, especially when there’s no free school meals.

The Trussell Trust has also reported that foodbanks are expecting their busiest summer ever.

Second Helpings runs a weekly Saturday café, based on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

Now its volunteers have launched a Kids' Lunch Club on a Wednesday, held every week at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill.

Nutritious-yet-child-friendly food is being served from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Keith Busfield of Second Helpings said: “At least that’s then two days a week when parents and carers don’t have to worry about providing a hot meal for the children.”

Second Helpings, Stamford, aims to reduce food waste by using food gifted from local sources that would otherwise go to landfill.

It provides an inclusive environment where people of all ages come together to eat, chat and make friends.

These include those in food poverty, the lonely, those who hate waste and those who just like good food. Every mouth fed results in less landfill.

The key objective is to 'feed bellies not bins'.

