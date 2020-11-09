A 'kind and approachable' care home manager was recognised with an award for her dedication and hard-working attitude.

Shelly Perry, who works at Whitefriars care home in Stamford, has been presented with the Nigel Stourton Award in The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) Shining Stars Employee Awards 2020.

The Trust, which employs over 5,200 staff across its homes and offices selected 48 winners from a shortlist of 129 finalists.