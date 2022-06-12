Volunteers who have gone out of their way to help others have received Platinum Champions Awards from the Royal Voluntary Service.

Pat Gallagher, Barrie Church and members of the Rutland Community First Responders have all been recognised in the awards designed to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pat, who lives in Stamford, was nominated for her work to support the Wajir Mission in north-east Kenya by her granddaughter, Victoria Crouch.