King’s Cliffe illustrator visits number 10

An illustrator and the owner of an art gallery were among guests at 10 Downing Street last Thursday (December 30).

Ahead of Small Business Saturday - which aims to support and promote the country’s smallest firms - 100 businesses across the UK were selected to champion the cause, known as Small Biz 100. On each of the 100 days leading up to Saturday, the businesses get the chance to highlight what they do.

Among them were King’s Cliffe-based quirky illustrator Katie Cardew, who’s day was September 4, and The Eyebrook Gallery in Uppingham, who’s day was November 29 - just a few days before Small Business Saturday.

Katie and gallery owner Victoria Thomas were invited to the home and HQ of the Prime Minister for a celebratory event.

Victoria said it was a “big achievement” for her gallery to be named in the Small Biz 100 as the firm will only celebrate its third anniversary next year.

Katie said it was an “honour” to see inside the famous household. She plans to expand next year, launching a range of homewares in addition to her already popular tea towels and aprons.