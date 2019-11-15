Stamford is set for another cafe and bakery.

The King's Cliffe Bakery and Cafe is due to open in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Staff were today busily preparing for the opening in Star Lane.

David McKensie, sales manager for Kingscliffe Bakery (21708529)

Sales manager David McKensie, who will be running the venture, says this is the second bakery and cafe the company will operate.

The other is in Kings Cliffe, which opened last month.

David told the Mercury: "We are bakers first and foremost. King's Cliffe bakery has been baking bread for more than 200 years.

"The demand for our bread is expanding and we have a lot of clients in Stamford, so the logic is to have an outlet in Stamford."

The bakery will also feature a cafe and take-away service.

David says the cafe will be 'slightly different' to others in town because it will feature its own bread and pastry products, including paninis, fresh sandwiches and artisan soups.

Around five jobs will be created by the venture.