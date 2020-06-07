Kiosks unlikely to appear on Stamford Meadows

Requests by traders to put kiosks on The Meadows in Stamford look set to be turned down.

With shops closed until June 15 because of the coronavirus lockdown, Stamford Town Council had been contacted by business-owners wishing to sell snacks and other items from portable kiosks out in the open air.

The Meadows in Stamford

However, members of the council's amenities committee discussed the requests on Wednesday last week (June 3) and decided that it was fine when a special event was held on The Meadows, but shouldn't be allowed at other times.