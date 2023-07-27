Cooking lessons proved a recipe for success at bringing Ukrainian teenagers together.

A research project led by Anglia Ruskin University looked into whether food could create a community for young Ukrainian refugees in Stamford.

Ten keen teenagers were invited to take part in weekly cooking lessons at independent businesses in Stamford.

The teenagers served their favourite dishes at the event on Sunday

The project began at Stamford College where the young refugees learnt basic culinary skills, including making pizzas in their first workshop.

With the knowledge they acquired the teenagers cooked up a storm at Stamford restaurants including Lambert’s, The Bombay Cottage, The Blonde Beet, Sushi and Salad, and made an afternoon tea at Barn Hill church.

Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet, was so impressed with the talent she said she would consider hiring them.

Jo Kemp and the teenagers at The Blonde Beet

She added: “It was a no-brainer to get involved.”

After each cooking session the teenagers were able to sit down and enjoy the meal together.

Yvette Diaz Munoz, a project coordinator, said: “It was wonderful to see how the Ukrainian teenagers have grown in confidence over the weeks, learnt new skills and evolved their English.”

The Ukrainian teenagers celebrated their achievements on Sunday (July 23) by bringing family along to taste their creations at an ‘emotional’ event.

Pancakes were on the menu at Lambert’s

Each teenager received a copy of Kitchen Conversations, a book filled with their culinary journey, including the recipes they learnt as well as their favourite traditional Ukrainian dishes.

Through the project they also got a level 2 food hygiene qualification and were given a CV template to help them to get jobs.

Jo said: “When they went to get their certificates, all of them were so proud.”

The Ukrainian refugees and organisers sit down to try their cooking at The Bombay Cottage

The project showed positive results not only for teaching kitchen skills, but also for helping the teenagers get to know the wider community and form friendships with each other.

Funding for the project totalled to £6,000 and was supported by Stamford Diversity Group and the town’s Ukraine support network.

Amanda Wheeler, project coordinator and a Stamford Town Councillor, said: “The experience of cooking hasn’t been researched much before.

The first cooking lesson at Stamford College

“The initial funding was for a small project but we hope it’s something that can grow.

“It’s been incredible with a great community feeling, a self-esteem and friendship builder, and created genuine love.”

The presentation on Sunday

She added that she has never been so proud.