A new kitchen showroom became the latest business to open its doors in Stamford last week and marked the moment with a launch event.

Flo and Co, the sister company to Stamford Bespoke Windows and Doors have opened their new showroom on Broad Street.

They celebrated the launch on Friday evening, showcasing their high quality kitchens while guests enjoyed drinks and canapés provided by The Rutland Chef and The Wine Bar.

Flo and Co have opened a showroom at 5 Broad Street

The company offers a complete kitchen design and installation service as well as supply-only for trade customers.

"We can create the dream kitchen for every home and provide a customised design solution to fit every space," explained kitchen designer Florence Hartley.

"All our kitchens can be planned and combined individually regardless of the size of your home and budget.

Customers can choose their bespoke kitchen from a range of design ideas

"We have a tremendous selection of styles, colours, finishes and materials so customers can be sure of finding what they're looking for."

For more information, visit www.floandcostamford.com or call 01780 407401.

The launch event was held on Friday evening (51746244)