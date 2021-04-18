Kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus has opened its first store in Stamford.

The 1,000sqft shop in at High Street St Martin’s in Stamford opened on Monday - the same day non-essential shops were allowed to reopen as part of the Prime Minister's roadmap out of lockdown.

It employs five members of staff in customer service and kitchen design, with plans to recruit designers and apprentices for the installation team.

The shop is owned by Stuart and Eleanor Hendry and will be managed by Siobhann Lucy who has a wealth of industry experience.

Kutchenhaus is owned by Nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer and is known for its German-designed ranges.

The showroom will provide virtual appointments and an online three-dimensional planning and design tool for customers who can not get to the store.

Stuart Hendry, business owner of Kutchenhaus in Stamford, said: “The showroom has taken two months to completely transform after delays due to lockdowns, but we are a strong team with drive and ambition so feel this has brought us closer together, and we are looking forward to meeting shoppers to introduce them to our ranges.

“We have a number of unique concept displays that show full kitchens, media centres, utility rooms, office and bathroom furniture.

“Stamford is a picturesque town with lots of history and after visiting multiple times we decided this was the place we needed to set up a showroom.”

He added that they felt they could bring something new to the town by providing customers with a hub where they can see what the industry offers without “the headache of having to travel all over the place”.